Buckingham Palace releases ethnic makeup of workforce

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has for the first time released figures on the ethnic makeup of its staff, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations of racism in the royal family.

The Royal Household said Thursday that 8.5% of its staff come from ethnic minorities, compared with a target of 10% by next year. The latest census data shows that ethnic minorities account for about 13% of the U.K. population. The staffing figures were released as part of an annual report on royal finances.

A senior palace source said publishing the figures was an effort to ensure greater accountability because there would be “no place to hide” if diversity goals aren’t met. The source acknowledged that much more needed to be done.

“We are not where we would like to be despite our efforts,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as is customary for royal officials. “It is not that we have not been progressing diversity and inclusion initiatives during this period, it is that simply the results have not been what we would like.”