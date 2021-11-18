 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulgaria accuses military officials of spying for Russia
0 comments
AP

Bulgaria accuses military officials of spying for Russia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian military prosecutors on Thursday indicted a group of serving and retired military officials on charges of spying for Russia.

The indictment filed in a military court accuses six people of collecting and passing classified information to a foreign country, the prosecutors said. They include a former senior official in Bulgaria's Military Intelligence Service, senior Defense Ministry officials and a former military attaché who oversaw classified information at Bulgaria’s parliament.

The six were arrested in March; five of them remain in custody while one was released on bail. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet. The six could face sentences from 10 years to life in prison, if convicted, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors charged the former Military Intelligence Service official as the ringleader of the plot. He graduated from the intelligence school in Moscow run by Russia’s GRU foreign military intelligence, authorities said.

The prosecutors allege that upon his return to Bulgaria, he was tasked with recruiting a network of agents with access to classified documents linked to NATO and the European Union. His wife, who holds dual Bulgarian-Russian citizenship, handed over the documents at the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria.

Last year, Bulgaria expelled five Russian diplomats accused of spying who could not be charged because of their diplomatic immunity. Among them was Russia’s military attaché, whom prosecutors allege coordinated the spying network in Bulgaria.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
World

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”

+10
As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act
World

As virus surges in Eastern Europe, leaders slow to act

  • Updated

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — At the main hospital in Romania's capital, the morgue ran out of space for the dead in recent days, and doctors in Bulgaria have suspended routine surgeries so they can tend to a surge in COVID-19 patients. In the Serbian capital, the graveyard now operates an extra day during the week in order to bury all the bodies arriving.

World

IS-linked group kills Nigerian general, destroys buildings

  • Updated

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries has killed four members of the Nigerian army, including a general, the army said Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilarious video shows monster shark slapping fisherman's butt on TikTok

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News