Bulgaria, North Macedonia seek ways to iron out EU dispute

Bulgaria’s stance regarding North Macedonia was backed by all the country's political parties in parliament, and the current interim government has no authority to change it. But it can prepare possible legislative changes to be approved by the new parliament, to be elected after snap polls on July 11.

Bulgaria wants its Balkan neighbor to formally recognize that its language has Bulgarian roots, and to stamp out allegedly anti-Bulgarian rhetoric. Skopje says its identity and language are not open to discussion.

A commission of historians from both countries has been set up to resolve the standoff, but so far has failed to reach common ground.

Yanev added a new twist to the dispute on Thursday by saying that while historians have an important place and responsibilities in the work of this commission, it is after all the responsibility of politicians.

Bulgaria, which joined the EU in 2007, has been an active supporter of letting North Macedonia and another five Western Balkan countries into the 27-nation bloc, which could help improve living standards and insulate the region from the influence of Russia and China.

