Bulgaria to hold presidential elections on Nov. 14
AP

Bulgaria to hold presidential elections on Nov. 14

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians will go to the polls on Nov. 14 to elect a new president, lawmakers decided on Thursday.

A parliamentary election could be held on the same date — the third one this year as the deeply fragmented parliament repeatedly fails to come up with a viable government coalition.

By law, Bulgaria’s president is elected in a popular vote every five years to the largely ceremonial position.

Incumbent Rumen Radev, 58, who was elected in 2016 with the support of the Socialist Party, has maintained a high public rating ever since and has now has a good chance of being re-elected.

As a fierce opponent of former prime minister Boyko Borissov, Radev has earned approval across the political spectrum for his calls to eradicate widespread corruption in the European Union’s poorest member country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

