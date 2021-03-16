 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulgaria, US seize millions of counterfeit dollars, euros
0 comments
AP

Bulgaria, US seize millions of counterfeit dollars, euros

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Police seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office at a university in Bulgaria's capital, authorities said Tuesday.

In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes.

“The value of the seized currency is impressive. The material evidence speaks of serious criminal activity,” Sofia police chief Georgi Hadzhiev said Tuesday.

The amount of counterfeit money seized is $4 million and 3.6 million euros, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police believe that the two suspects are part of a larger criminal enterprise, dealing in the trafficking of counterfeit dollars to Ukraine, and of euros to Western Europe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown
World

Russia slows down Twitter, part of social media clampdown

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities said Wednesday they are slowing down the speed of uploading photos and videos to Twitter over its failure to remove banned content — part of growing efforts to curb social media platforms that have played a major role in amplifying dissent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Michelle Obama reacts to Meghan Markle's experiences with royal family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News