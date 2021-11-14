Bulgarians hold 3rd election this year as infections surge

The new centrist party We Continue the Change is tipped by pollsters as a possible kingmaker in a future coalition as it pledged to reach out to groups from different sides of the political spectrum who have been part of last year anti-corruption protests. Political analysts say We Continue the Change, created by the previous caretaker government’s ministers of economy and finance, could come in at least second place and will likely be at the core of Bulgaria's new government.

Founded only few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, Kiril Petkov, 41, and Asen Vasilev, 44, the party has quickly won wide support due to their resolute anti-graft actions and pledges to bring transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and reforms in key sectors.

“I voted for changes to continue, I voted because I think that Bulgaria can do more,” Petkov said Sunday.

In Bulgaria's presidential election, 23 candidates are running for the largely ceremonial post. Radev, a supporter of last year’s anti-corruption protests, is predicted to capture slightly under the 50% needed for an outright victory. If so, there will be a runoff vote on Nov. 21, most likely against his main competition, university professor Anastas Gerdzhikov.

