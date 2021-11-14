 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulgarians hold 3rd election this year as infections surge
0 comments
AP

Bulgarians hold 3rd election this year as infections surge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians voted Sunday to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections that has not been helped by the country's political deadlock.

After inconclusive general elections in April and July, many hope the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government that can lead the European Union’s poorest member out of its health and economic crises.

Some 6.7 million voters were eligible. The Central Election Commission said voter turnout was nearly 26% by 4 p.m., lower than in previous elections.

The Balkan country has the lowest vaccination rate in the 27-nation EU, with less than one-third of its adults fully vaccinated. Last week, it reported 334 COVID-related deaths in a single day, a pandemic record.

A low turnout would favor the former ruling GERB party. In recent months, however, investigations by the current caretaker government into alleged corruption during ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s tenure in are limiting his chances of finding coalition partners for a possible fourth four-year term in the past 12 years.

President Rumen Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov who is running for a second five-year term, said Sunday that he voted for freedom, legality, and justice.

“These are the values I stand for,” he said after casting his ballot. “The stakes are huge and will determine whether the process of consolidating statehood will continue or those acting from behind the scenes will regain institutional power.”

The new centrist party We Continue the Change is tipped by pollsters as a possible kingmaker in a future coalition as it pledged to reach out to groups from different sides of the political spectrum who have been part of last year anti-corruption protests. Political analysts say We Continue the Change, created by the previous caretaker government’s ministers of economy and finance, could come in at least second place and will likely be at the core of Bulgaria's new government.

Founded only few weeks ago by two Harvard graduates, Kiril Petkov, 41, and Asen Vasilev, 44, the party has quickly won wide support due to their resolute anti-graft actions and pledges to bring transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and reforms in key sectors.

“I voted for changes to continue, I voted because I think that Bulgaria can do more,” Petkov said Sunday.

In Bulgaria's presidential election, 23 candidates are running for the largely ceremonial post. Radev, a supporter of last year’s anti-corruption protests, is predicted to capture slightly under the 50% needed for an outright victory. If so, there will be a runoff vote on Nov. 21, most likely against his main competition, university professor Anastas Gerdzhikov.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
World

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.

World

North Macedonia's PM says will stay on in post temporarily

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's prime minister, who announced his resignation on Oct. 31 following his leftist coalition's heavy defeat in local elections, has said he will stay on in the post temporarily to ensure the country's political situation stabilizes.

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
World

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian collector shows off classic car collection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News