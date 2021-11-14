Bulgarians hold 3rd election this year as infections surge

An elderly man walks in Vitosha Boulevard in central Sofia, Saturday, Nov.13, 2021. Voters will go to the polls in Bulgaria for the third time in seven months this weekend after no party secured enough support in the previous two elections in April and July to form a stable government. "The winner in Sunday's election will be the GERB party, but after last year's protests it has become clear that it is in political isolation," Parvan Simeonov, a Sofia-based political analyst for Gallup International, told The Associated Press.
A man casts his vote at a polling station in Bankya, on the outskirts of Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. It is the third time in seven months that Bulgarian voters have to cast their vote after no party secured enough support in the previous two elections in April and July to form a stable government. Their task this time around will be not only to break the political deadlock that has badly hurt the economy of the EU's poorest member country, but also to elect a new president.
Election officers dressed in protective gear to protect from COVID-19 go to the addresses of sick people to allow them to cast their votes, in Sofia, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises.
Bulgarian former prime minister Boyko Borissov casts his vote at a polling station in Bankya, on the outskirts of Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises.
Bulgarian former prime minister Boyko Borissov talks to the press after voting at a polling station in Bankya, on the outskirts of Sofia, Bulgaria, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises.
President Rumen Radev speaks to journalists after casting his vote in Sofia, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises.
President Rumen Radev casts his ballot in Sofia, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises.
Kiril Petkov, leader of We Continue the Change party, casts his ballot in Sofia, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bulgarians are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises.
By VESELIN TOSHKOV
Associated Press
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians voted Sunday to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections that has not been helped by the country's political deadlock.
After inconclusive general elections in April and July, many hope the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government that can lead the European Union’s poorest member out of its health and economic crises.
Some 6.7 million voters were eligible. The Central Election Commission said voter turnout was nearly 26% by 4 p.m., lower than in previous elections.
The Balkan country has the lowest vaccination rate in the 27-nation EU, with less than one-third of its adults fully vaccinated. Last week, it reported 334 COVID-related deaths in a single day, a pandemic record.
A low turnout would favor the former ruling GERB party. In recent months, however, investigations by the current caretaker government into alleged corruption during ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s tenure in are limiting his chances of finding coalition partners for a possible fourth four-year term in the past 12 years.
President Rumen Radev, a vocal critic of Borissov who is running for a second five-year term, said Sunday that he voted for freedom, legality, and justice.
“These are the values I stand for,” he said after casting his ballot. “The stakes are huge and will determine whether the process of consolidating statehood will continue or those acting from behind the scenes will regain institutional power.”