Bulgarians to vote in 3rd parliamentary election of the year

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Voters in Bulgaria go to the polls on Sunday for the third time in seven months amid a virus surge, after no party secured enough support in the previous two elections in April and July to form a stable government.

Their task this time will be not only to break the political deadlock that has badly hurt the economy of the European Union’s poorest country, but also to elect a new president.

More than 6.7 million Bulgarians are eligible to vote, but pollsters expect many of them to stay home because of growing concern over a new deadly COVID-19 wave and rocketing numbers of infections and deaths.

On Thursday, Bulgaria reported its highest ever total of daily fatalities. Its seven-day rolling average of deaths per million inhabitants reached 24.13, compared with an EU average of 3.1, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Although hospitals are struggling with a rising patient influx, the current caretaker government has been hesitant to impose unpopular lockdown restrictions before the election.

Latest opinion polls indicate that despite a further erosion in support for the former ruling GERB party it is likeliest to finish first in Sunday’s elections, which analysts attribute to voters’ tendency to stick to the status quo during a crisis.