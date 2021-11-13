Bulgarians vote in third election round as infections surge

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections.

Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises.

Analysts predict a low turnout due to people’s concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, a sluggish vaccine uptake and political apathy after two inconclusive elections.

The Balkan country, which is the least vaccinated in the EU, with less than one-third of its adults fully vaccinated, reported 334 COVID-related deaths this week in a single day, the country’s highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

A low turnout would favor the former ruling GERB party that despite a further erosion in support can still count on many loyal voters, and it is likeliest to finish first.

In recent months, however, investigations by the current caretaker government into alleged corruption during ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s tenure in office are limiting his chances to find coalition partners for his fourth four-year term in the last 12 years.