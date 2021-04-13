 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bunny burglary: World's longest rabbit stolen in England
0 comments
spotlight AP

Bunny burglary: World's longest rabbit stolen in England

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The world’s largest rabbit, named Darius, has been stolen from its owner’s garden in the U.K.

LONDON — Police say one of the world's biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England.

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape.

The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 4 feet, 3 inches long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world's longest rabbit.

Britain Big Rabbit Stolen

This undated photo shows Darius, the world's biggest rabbit. West Mercia Police are appealing for information after the rabbit was taken from its enclosure in the garden of a property in Stoulton, England, overnight on Saturday.

Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 15 to 20 pounds.

Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 100 miles northwest of London, saying it was a "very sad day."

She initially offered a 1,000 pound ($1,370) reward, but tweeted Tuesday: "Please Please I am so upset Can you bring my Darius back I am putting the reward up to 2,000 pounds ($2,748)."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

World

Ivory Coast's ex-president and ally are free to return home

  • Updated

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and a close ally who was a youth leader are free to return home after being definitively acquitted on charges of crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, President Alassane Ouattara said on Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Restaurant owners scuffle with police in Rome lockdown protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News