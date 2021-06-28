 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burberry chief executive Gobbetti to quit to return to Italy
0 comments
AP

Burberry chief executive Gobbetti to quit to return to Italy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — Luxury fashion brand Burberry is on the lookout for a new boss after revealing Monday that chief executive Marco Gobbetti is quitting his job at the end of the year.

Gobbetti, who replaced Christopher Bailey in 2017, will leave the U.K.-based retailer after five years at the helm to take up a new, unspecified role in Italy to be closer to his family, the company said.

During his tenure, Gobbetti has sought to get more Burberry products to be sold at higher prices and rely less on discounts and sales. He also strove to improve Burberry's marketing and to focus more on wealthy young people.

“With Burberry reenergized and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down," Gobbetti said.

Chairman Gerry Murphy said Gobbetti has had a “transformative impact” at the company. He said the board is “naturally disappointed,” but understands why Gobbetti wants to return to Italy after 20 years abroad.

Like others, Burberry has suffered during the coronavirus pandemic, with stores closed for large parts of the year and European outlets suffering from the lack of international tourists. In the U.K., around two-thirds of sales came from tourists, who have largely been absent throughout the pandemic.

But since lockdown restrictions have been eased around the world, the company saw a 32% boost in sales in the three months to the end of March, with strong demand in Asia and the U.S. The performance helped limit the fall in full-year revenues to 11% to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Search dog Oreo helps Fla. building collapse crews

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers
World

Big Pride parade in Paris; Turkish police stop marchers

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Police in riot gear on Saturday blocked streets to try to thwart gay Pride marchers in Istanbul, while thousands turned out joyfully in Paris and elsewhere in Europe after pandemic privations — although setbacks against LGBT rights tempered some of the celebratory air.

World

Poland backs property restitution reforms slammed by Israel

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland on Friday defended planned changes to its property restitution regulations, after Israel said the reforms were “immoral’ and would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times.

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death
World

Palestinian forces disperse protest over activist's death

  • Updated

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Angry demonstrators clashed with Palestinian security forces for a third day Saturday during a protest in the West Bank over the death of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died while in custody.

+9
Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?
World

Is Japan's remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough?

+2
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
World

Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada

  • Updated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Leaders of Indigenous groups in Canada said Thursday investigators have found more than 600 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children — a discovery that follows last month's report of 215 bodies found at another school.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the man keeping Lisbon's historic trams on track

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News