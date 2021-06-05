 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burkina Faso govt says at least 100 civilians die in attack
0 comments
AP

Burkina Faso govt says at least 100 civilians die in attack

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 100 people in a northern Burkina Faso village, the government said Saturday, in what was the country’s deadliest attack in years.

The attack took place Friday evening in Solhan village, in the Sahel’s Yagha province, government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement blaming jihadists. The local market and several homes were also burned down in the area toward the border of Niger, he said.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore called the attack “barbaric.”

This is the deadliest attack recorded in Burkina Faso since the West African country was overrun by jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State about five years ago, said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

“It is clear that militant groups have shifted up gears to aggravate the situation in Burkina Faso, and moved their efforts to areas outside the immediate reach of the French-led counter-terrorism coalition fighting them in the tri-state border region,” he said.

Despite the presence of more than 5,000 French troops in the Sahel, jihadist violence is increasing. In one week in April, more than 50 people were killed in Burkina Faso, including two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist. More than 1 million people in the country have been internally displaced.

A local who did not want to be named, fearing for his safety, was visiting relatives in a medical clinic in Sebba town, approximately 12 kilometers from where the attacks occurred. He said he saw many wounded people enter the clinic.

“I saw 12 people in one room and about 10 in another. There were many relatives caring for the wounded. There were also many people running from Solhan to enter Sebba....People are very afraid and worried,” he told the Associated Press by phone.

The government has declared 72 hours of mourning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones
World

Huawei rolls out its own operating system to smartphones

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei launched its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets on Wednesday as it adapts to having lost access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist.

Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics
World

Japan LGBTQ activists push for equality law before Olympics

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, submitted requests on Friday to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill.

+6
Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown
World

Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

  • Updated

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malls and many businesses in Malaysia shuttered Tuesday as the country began its second nationwide lockdown to tackle a worsening surge of the coronavirus that has put its health care system on the verge of collapse.

+3
Taiwan, feuding with China, gets vaccines from Japan
World

Taiwan, feuding with China, gets vaccines from Japan

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A flight carrying 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from Japan touched down in Taiwan on Friday to help the vaccine-starved island fight its largest outbreak since the pandemic began.

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru confronts a fork in the road as it chooses a new president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News