Burst of rising prices tests European Central Bank

Shortages of supplies like computer chips for cars have hindered the industrial recovery, with Germany this week lowering its growth outlook for the year to 2.6% from 3.5%. The eurozone as a whole grew by 2.2% in the second quarter over the quarter before, exiting a double-dip pandemic recession. Third-quarter figures are due Friday.

Inflation in September was 3.4%, the highest since 2008, and could eventually hit 4% later this year, but the bank's staff foresees the rate of price increases falling to 1.7% next year and to 1.5% by 2023, well below its target of 2%.

Rising prices have hit global economies due to higher oil costs and shortages of goods as the world bounces back from the worst of the pandemic recession.

Annual inflation in the U.S. reached 4.3% in August, the most in three decades. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said rising prices and supply bottlenecks are likely to be “longer and more persistent” than first expected. But he said that it would be “premature” to raise interest rates and that the Fed can afford to be “patient” on inflation.

Central banks typically respond to higher-than-desired inflation by raising interest rates, tightening credit in the economy and cooling off demand that drives prices higher.