US manufacturing might vs virus; drinking at home

The rapid spread of the coronavirus since it was first reported in China has dealt an unprecedented shock to the global economy.

Here's a look at developments Tuesday as central banks, businesses and workers attempt to navigate a global outbreak that has brought economic activity to a standstill.

WAR CHEST: With the duration of the global outbreak unknown, the largest corporations in the world are cancelling dividends, slashing costs and withdrawing financial outlooks.

Chevron slashed its 2020 capital spending plan by 20% Tuesday, or about $4 billion. Chevron Corp. said Tuesday that it's also looking to lower run-rate operating costs by more than $1 billion by the end of the year. Investors count on steady dividends from big energy producers, and Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said protecting payouts to shareholders is a priority.

Nordstrom suspended its quarterly dividend and the luxury retailer said in a regulatory that stock buybacks are suspended. Those buybacks can drive share prices higher, but it also means companies don't have cash on hand, which is crucial right now. To that end, Nordstrom is drawing down $800 million from a revolving credit line. It doubled down on cost-cutting initiatives. It's initial savings plan of up to $250 million this year, has been expanded to more than $500 million.