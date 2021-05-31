Businesses shut as Malaysia enters second virus lockdown

Schools have already moved to online classes and inter-district travel has been banned since early May. Restaurants can stay open for pick-up and delivery services. Only two in a household can travel to buy necessities within a 10 kilometer (6 miles) radius, and three for medical reasons. Residents can jog in their neighborhood but no cycling is allowed.

In Kuala Lumpur, police checked vehicles entering the city. Some 800 roadblocks have been set up nationwide, especially near fringes of towns where compliance is low. Although there is no curfew, nearly all businesses allowed to remain open must shut by 8 p.m.

Infections in Malaysia have climbed since many people breached safety rules to return to their hometowns during the recent Muslim Eid festival. Daily cases crossed 6,000 on May 19 for the first time and topped 9,000 within 10 days. Malaysia’s tally has surged five-fold since last year to 572,357 infections since the pandemic began and 2,796 deaths.

Although daily infections slid to the 6,000 range since Sunday, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah has warned the country is “not out of the woods" as more infectious variants are present in nearly every state.