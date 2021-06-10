C. African Republic PM resigns in latest blow to government

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic's Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada resigned Thursday, in the latest sign of fragility within the government already under threat from a coalition of armed groups opposed to the president.

The development also comes amid a turbulent week in Bangui after the French military announced it was suspending military operations with Central African Republic.

Critics had been calling for Ngrebada's ouster since March, when President Faustin Touadera was sworn in for another five-year term. Some raised concern about the prime minister's apparent ties to Russia, whose influence in the former French colony is growing.

The prime minister had been appointed to the job as part of a 2019 peace deal in Khartoum that now appears on the verge of collapse.

Central African Republic has seen waves of deadly inter-communal fighting since 2013, and violence erupted again last year after the constitutional court rejected former President Francois Bozize's presidential bid. Rebels aligned with Bozize attempted an attack on the capital in January, underscoring the security threat still facing the government.