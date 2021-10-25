Cambodia amends charter to bar dual citizens from top office

Most top leaders of the opposition party fled Cambodia in late 2017, when Hun Sen launched a sweeping crackdown on critics and the high court disbanded the party and removed its lawmakers from Parliament. It is widely believed the court acted to ensure victory for Hun Sen’s party in the 2018 general election, which it ended up sweeping.

Several Western nations have imposed sanctions on Hun Sen’s government, mainly after concluding that the election was neither free nor fair.

The constitutional amendment, covering the posts of prime minister, the speakers of the upper and lower houses and chair of the Constitutional Council, was passed unanimously by the National Assembly with 111 votes. Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party holds all 123 seats in the lower house and 12 of its lawmakers apparently were absent.

The change will come into effect after being approval by the Senate and signed by King Norodom Sihamoni, both considered formalities.

Sam Rainsy’s accusation on Facebook that Hun Sen sought citizenship from Cyprus was based on an assertion in a story in the British newspaper The Guardian that the prime minister “was discovered to have been among the thousands of non-Europeans who received a Cypriot passport.” There is no evidence that is true, and the newspaper later corrected the statement.

The TV news network Al Jazeera and other media have reported that leaked documents from Cyprus show that Hun Sen's niece as well as some Cambodian officials and cronies applied for or received Cypriot nationality.

