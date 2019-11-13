PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s government has claimed victory in its jousting with exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy, who was unable to meet his self-imposed deadline to return to the country in an attempt to oust Prime Minister Hun Sen.
A government statement Wednesday night said it had fully defeated what it called an attempted coup d’etat by Sam Rainsy.
The opposition leader had said he and exiled colleagues from his banned Cambodia National Rescue Party would return Saturday to lead a nonviolent popular movement to unseat Hun Sen, who has held power for 34 years.
Hun Sen's government barred his entry and advised airlines and neighboring countries to block his travel. He was admitted to Malaysia, and says he still plans to return home.
