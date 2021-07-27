Cambodia seizes virus-contaminated meat imported from India

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian authorities have stopped five large containers of water buffalo meat imported from India after determining the shipment was tainted with the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said the virus was detected in three of the five shipping containers of frozen meat being brought in by a private company.

The contents of the three containers were to be destroyed later in the week, the ministry said in a statement.

Cambodia temporarily suspended imports from India during its massive surge in coronavirus cases earlier this year, but began allowing them again in recent weeks as the Indian numbers declined.

Meanwhile, Cambodia is struggling with its own surge in cases after low numbers early on.

The Health Ministry reported 685 new cases on Tuesday and another 19 deaths.

It has confirmed a total of 74,386 cases and 1,324 deaths.

Its vaccination rollout, which began in February, has been picking up recently, and more than 40% of the population has now had at least one shot. The Health Ministry said Tuesday it will start allowing private companies to import approved vaccines as well.