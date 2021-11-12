Cambodian labor leader among 18 activists freed from prison

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian court on Friday released 18 activists, including a prominent labor leader who has been a longtime critic of the government.

The Phnom Penh Court of Appeals said it ordered the release of Rong Chhun and four others, but gave no immediate details about its decision. Am Sam Ath of the human rights group Licadho, which monitors prisons, said 13 additional people were freed later in the day.

Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, had been in custody since July 2020 after the government said he spread false information.

He was convicted in August and sentenced to two years in prison on charges of inciting social unrest.

His attorney, Sam Sokong, said the appeals court cut that sentence to 15 months and 11 days, including time served.

Rong Chhun told cheering supporters outside the prison that he would continue his activities and urged all Cambodians to fight for freedom and human rights.

He said he was convicted unjustly and that the court should drop all charges against him and restore his rights in addition to releasing him early.