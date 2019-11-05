BRUSSELS (AP) — Cambodia's most prominent opposition politician says he's ready to risk imprisonment or death by returning to his country from self-imposed exile to unseat the country's longtime ruler.
Sam Rainsy, co-founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, told The Associated Press he hopes his planned return Saturday will trigger a People's Power-style movement to force Prime Minister Hun Sen from office.
He said in Brussels, where he was seeking support from European Parliament lawmakers, that he seeks to end what he called Hun Sen's "brutal dictatorship."
You have free articles remaining.
Hun Sen's government has accused opposition members of seeking to overthrow him and said they'll be arrested if they try to enter Cambodia.
Sam Rainsy's party was touted as a threat to Hun Sen's party in last year's election but was dissolved by the courts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.