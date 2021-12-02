Cambodia's leader Hun Sen endorses oldest son as successor

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen on Thursday explicitly declared his support to have his eldest son, army commander Hun Manet, succeed him as the nation’s leader.

The 44-year-old Hun Manet, a West Point graduate, has the rank of lieutenant general and holds several important military posts. Besides being army chief, he is deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, a deputy commander of his father’s elite bodyguard unit and chief of the country’s counterterrorism force.

Hun Sen, who has held power for 36 years, has often mentioned Hun Manet as his potential successor after 2028, when he plans to step down. Two of his other sons had also been considered possible successors.

Speaking at the inauguration of roads and other infrastructure projects in the southern province of Preah Sihanouk, the 69-year-old Hun Sen declared that Hun Manet is best qualified to succeed him when he steps down.

“Today, I declare that I am supporting my son to be my successor, but he cannot do so except through election,” he said. “I have not been training him to be the leader of a gang of thieves. To be clear, Hun Manet is one among the candidates to become the next prime minister, and his father is fully supporting him."