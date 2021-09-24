Catalan separatist leader out of Sardinia jail, can travel

ROME (AP) — Catalan separatist leader Carle Puigdemont left a jail in Sardinia on Friday after a judge ruled that he could go free pending an Oct. 4 hearing on his extradition to Spain, where Puigdemont is wanted for sedition.

Puigdemont, the former president of Spain's Catalonia region and a member of the European Union parliament, left the jail in Sassari a day after he had been detained by police. He had been invited to attend a Catalan cultural event and a meeting of Sardinian independence sympathizers on the Mediterranean island.

Hours before his release on Friday, Judge Plinia Clara Azzena ruled that Puigdemont was free to travel without restrictions.

The judge told The Associated Press by phone from the courthouse in Sassari that while she found his arrest to be valid, based on the documentation she examined, “we didn’t restrict him in any way. He can travel” if he wants.

Azzena and two other judges will hold an Oct. 4 hearing to rule on extradition.

Puigdemont's Italian lawyer, Agostinangelo Marras, said after a court hearing in Sardinia on whether his client would have to remain in custody that when the judge asked whether he wanted to be returned to Spain, Puigdemont replied “no.”