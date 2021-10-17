Center-right parties lead in Kosovo's municipal vote

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Center-right opposition parties in Kosovo were leading in Sunday's municipal election but runoffs will still be needed to decide half of the winners, according to early results.

About 1.9 million voters in the small Balkan nation were electing mayors for 38 municipalities and about 1,000 town hall lawmakers. Election officials said preliminary turnout was 42.5%, slightly less than four years ago.

With about 25% of the vote counted, preliminary results showed that 19 communes will need a runoff in a month to elect their mayors, election officials said.

The main contest was for Pristina City Hall, for which the governing left-wing Self-Determination Party, or Vetevendosje!, had nominated its former health minister, Arben Vitia. The Vetevendosje! is leading the contest, but since it has not crossed the 50% result a runoff is expected in the capital of Kosovo.

Voting was peaceful. Police arrested seven people for possible voting violations.

The Srpska List party of Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority, which is close to the Serbian government in Belgrade, has won most of the seats in northern Kosovo, according to preliminary results.