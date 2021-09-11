 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Center-right seeks boost in Bavaria ahead of German election
0 comments
AP

Center-right seeks boost in Bavaria ahead of German election

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — The center-right Union bloc's candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor sought the support Saturday of skeptical Bavarian allies 15 days before Germany's national election, in which polls indicate the party could get its worst result since World War II.

The Bavaria-only Christian Social Union has grumbled for months that its own leader would have been a stronger candidate than the Christian Democrats' Armin Laschet to lead the two sister-parties into the Sept. 26 election.

After emphasizing his support for federalism over centralized rule — a traditional concern in wealthy Bavaria — Laschet attacked the center-left Social Democrats' candidate Olaf Scholz, who is Germany's current finance minister and vice chancellor.

He repeated claims that the Social Democrats would be weak on security and took a swipe at his rival's handling of several financial scandals, citing a police raid Thursday on the ministry that Scholz has suggested may have been politically motivated.

Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, suffered a blow this week after a court ruled that a massive police operation his government ordered against environmental protesters in 2018 was illegal. One activist died during the police operation to evict people from tree houses built by protesters seeking to stop a forest from being destroyed to make way for a coal mine.

The 60-year-old conceded that mistakes were made during the election campaign.

“Of course not everything was optimal, we ourselves know that,” Laschet said during his speech in Nuremberg, urging party supporters to use the two remaining weeks to convince undecided voters.

The Union bloc has warned of a major political shif t in Germany if the Social Democrats receive enough votes to form a government with the environmentalist Greens and the Left party after the election.

The three main candidates for chancellorship — Laschet, Scholz and the Greens' Annalena Baerbock — are scheduled to hold the second of three televised election debates Sunday.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
World

Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government

  • Updated

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in the West African nation of Guinea detained President Alpha Conde on Sunday after hours of heavy gunfire rang out near the presidential palace in the capital, then announced on state television that the government had been dissolved in an apparent coup d’etat.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

+9
Hundreds pay their respects to Greek composer Theodorakis
World

Hundreds pay their respects to Greek composer Theodorakis

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people, some carrying flowers, gathered Monday at Athens Cathedral to pay their final respects to Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades.

+23
N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade
World

N. Korea, slimmed down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian zoo welcomes two endangered bilby joeys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News