 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chad's president killed on battlefield after 30 years in power, military reports
0 comments
breaking

Chad's president killed on battlefield after 30 years in power, military reports

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Chad's President Idriss Deby has died while visiting troops on the front line of a fight against northern rebels, an army spokesman said on Tuesday, the day after Deby was declared the winner of a sixth term in office. Deby's campaign said on Monday that he was headed to the front lines to join troops battling "terrorists".

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed Tuesday on the battlefield in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio.

The military said that a transitional council will be led by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

The stunning announcement came just hours after electoral officials had declared Deby the winner of the April 11 presidential election, paving the way for him to stay in power for six more years.

Chad President Killed

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno meets with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at the presidential palace in N'Djamena, Chad, Wednesday, April 20, 2016. Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The circumstances of Deby's death could not immediately be independently confirmed due to the remote location of the battlefield. It was not known why the president would have visited the frontlines in northern Chad or participated in ongoing clashes with the rebels who opposed his rule.

Deby, a former army commander-in-chief, first came to power in 1990 when his rebel forces overthrew then-President Hissene Habre, who was later convicted of human rights abuses at an international tribunal in Senegal.

Over the years Deby had survived numerous armed rebellions and managed to stay in power until this latest insurgency led by a group calling itself the Front for Change and Concord in Chad.

The rebels are believed to have armed and trained in neighboring Libya before crossing into northern Chad on April 11. Their arrival came on the same day that Chad's president sought a sixth term on election day, which several top opposition candidates boycotted.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chad's President Deby has died of injuries suffered on frontline, says army spokesman

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+28
AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic
World

AP PHOTOS: Reflections on a royal funeral amid a pandemic

WINDSOR, England (AP) — As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the U.K., the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet Cuba's new leader who's not a Castro

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News