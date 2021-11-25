Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

“This tragedy was completely predictable, indeed it was predicted and it was completely preventable,” Zoe Gardner, of the Joint Council of Welfare for Immigrants, told the BBC. “This has to be a time for our government to mark a turning point.''

"We need to offer people alternatives to the smuggling boats.”

Johnson said Wednesday it was clear that French operations to stop migrant boats from leaving French shores “haven’t been enough," despite millions of pounds of support promised by the British government this summer meant to fund more police patrols on French beaches.

But Calais lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont told the BBC that more patrols “will not change anything because we have 200 to 300 kilometers (125 to 185 miles) of shore to monitor 24/7."

“I think it’s time for both our governments to stop blaming each other and to try and talk to each other and find real solutions, not a crazy solution such as having more and more people patrolling, sending the British Army to the French shore,” Dumont said. “That is not acceptable and will not change anything.”