Chileans agree to replace dictatorship-era constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s most important political parties have agreed to call for a new constitution to replace one impose by a military dictatorship almost 40 years ago. It’s a move that follows a month of turbulent protests in the streets.
The agreement signed Friday calls for an April 2020 plebescite asking Chileans if the document should be drafted by the existing Congress or by a new group made up of legislators and specially elected citizens.
The plebescite itself will require a modification of the existing constitution.
The agreement follows 29 days of demonstrations that began with a protesto over subway fares and expanded into a mass movement against inequality.
Socialists, conservatives and moderates agreed on the new plan, though the Communist Party balked, demanding an all-citizen drafting committee.
