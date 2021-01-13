 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to $535B
0 comments
AP

China 2020 exports up despite virus; surplus surges to $535B

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports rose in 2020 despite pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and a tariff war with Washington, boosting its politically volatile trade surplus to $535 billion, one of the highest ever reported.

Exports rose 3.6% over 2019 to $2.6 trillion, an improvement over 2019’s 0.5% gain, customs data showed Thursday. Imports edged down 1.1% to just over $2 trillion.

China’s exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of its economy and demand for masks and other Chinese-made medical supplies. Exporters have taken market share from foreign competitors that still face curbs imposed to fight the pandemic.

Exports surged 18.1% in December over a year earlier to $281.9 billion. Imports rose 6.5% to $203.7 billion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby
World

India cricket captain, Bollywood star announce birth of baby

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has given birth to a baby girl, her husband and captain of the country’s national cricket team, Virat Kohli, said Monday, declaring that the couple was beyond blessed to start “this new chapter of our lives.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside China's new lab conducting late-stage vaccine trials (August, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News