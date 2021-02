China approves two more COVID-19 vaccines for wider use

Neither company has publicly released final testing data showing safety and efficacy.

CanSino's vaccine was jointly developed with a team led by military researcher Chen Wei at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences in China.

The vaccine, called Ad5-nCoV, has been in use since last June, when it was approved by the health bureau under China's Central Military Commission for emergency use in the military. It was not allowed for general use.

It has been given to approximately 150,000 military personnel, according to Xuefeng Yu, CanSino’s CEO.

The last stage of trials involved more than 40,000 volunteers and was carried out across five countries — Pakistan, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Russia.

Both Mexico and Pakistan have approved CanSino's vaccine.

The company has less production power than vaccine maker Sinovac and Sinopharm, which have both said they will be able to manufacture 1 billion shots annually by the end of this year. Chen, the military researcher, has said in state media that CanSino can produce up to 300 million doses per year. A spokeswoman for CanSino declined to comment, saying the company will release a statement in a stock exchange filing on Friday.