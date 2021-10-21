China boots Caixin financial news from approved media list

BEIJING (AP) — China has removed Caixin Media, one of the country’s most independent business news sites, from a list of news outlets whose content can be republished by other internet news providers.

The move is in line with the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to tighten control over the flow of information.

Caixin is privately funded, unlike most state-run media.

The Cyberspace Administration of China dropped it from a list of more than 1,300 news outlets and government agencies whose content can be republished.

Internet platforms are barred from publishing content from non-approved sources. Caixin was on the previous list, published in 2016.

Another independent Chinese newspaper, The Economic Observer, was also dropped from this year's list.

The Cyberspace Administration said in a notice that outlets omitted from the list published this week “no longer meet requirements, have poor daily performance and lack influence.” The aim was to maintain the “seriousness and credibility” of the list, it said.

Caixin's exclusion means readers in China will have to visit its website or app directly to read its news stories, instead of reading them on popular news aggregator websites.