China building offensive, aggressive military, top US Pacific commander says

China is adamant its military is defensive.

"The development of China's national defense aims to meet its rightful security needs and contribute to the growth of the world's peaceful forces," the country's 2019 defense white paper said. "China will never threaten any other country or seek any sphere of influence."

Concerning Taiwan, the self-governed democratic island that China claims as its sovereign territory, Davidson said Beijing may make a move to take control of it in the near future. "I think the threat is manifest during this decade, in fact in the next six years," he said, adding that the threat to Taiwan is increasing while the US' ability to deter Chinese actions is "eroding."

Asked if it is necessary for the US to defend Taiwan, Davidson said inaction would damage the US' international status and harm its credibility as a defense partner.

Mainland China and Taiwan have been governed separately since the end of a bloody civil war in 1949 but Beijing has vowed to never allow the island to become formally independent and has refused to rule out the use of force if necessary.