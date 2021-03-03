China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

Those calls have largely been met with silence, although Canada’s House of Commons voted 266-0 in a nonbinding referendum that China is committing genocide against more than 1 million Uyghurs and called for the IOC to move the Olympics from Beijing. The Dutch parliament passed a similar motion, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he believes genocide is being committed against the Uyghurs.

Guo said the drive against Beijing 2022 would amount to nothing.

“Some individual foreign politicians politicized sports with an attempt to disturb and sabotage the preparations and holding of the Beijing Winter Olympics and called for a boycott," Guo told reporters at a news conference.

“These acts are in violation of the Olympic spirit. We believe that the moves will not win support from the international community and are doomed to failure," he said.

The ruling Communist Party has relentlessly cracked down on political opponents and perceived social threats since the 2008 Beijing Summer Games that were supposed to improve human rights in China. Beijing won the 2022 Winter Olympics after several European bidders withdrew over costs and public opposition, leaving Almaty, Kazakhstan, as the only other bidder.