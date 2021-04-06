China cautions Japan as it speaks up before Biden, Suga meet

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi raised human rights in China's Xinjiang region and Hong Kong, both important issues for Biden. He also reiterated Japan's protest against China's presence in waters around a group of uninhabited, Japan-controlled islands that China claims in the East China Sea.

Motegi expressed “grave concern over the human rights situation in the Xinjiang region and requested China to take concrete actions" for improvement, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters Tuesday. He reiterated that Japan places great importance on "universal values such as freedom, human rights and rule of law.”

Some members of a foreign policy team within Suga's conservative ruling party have called for his government to take a tougher stance against China over the Xinjiang situation. They say Japan should adopt a law to impose sanctions against a foreign country over human rights violations.

The United States, Canada, Britain and the European Union have adopted such a law, and they say Japan is the only Group of Seven country without it.

Japan has taken a softer approach by maintaining dialogue rather than unilateral sanctions. But Kato on Tuesday said Japan is open to considering a possibility of having such a law.