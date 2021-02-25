China celebrates official end of extreme poverty, lauds Xi

Abroad, Xi is pursuing an assertive foreign policy that has increased China's diplomatic influence but roiled relations with its neighbors and with the United States and Europe.

The poverty milestone gives Xi ammunition to shore up power that some foreign analysts suggested was eroded by the coronavirus outbreak that began in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Anti-poverty campaigns also are aimed at narrowing the politically volatile gulf between an elite who have profited most from economic reform and the poor majority.

Xi's predecessor, Hu Jintao, and then-Premier Wen Jiabao started that process by stepping up spending on rural schools and health care to spread prosperity from the thriving, export-powered east coast.

China’s official definition of extreme poverty is an income per person of 11 yuan ($1.70) per day. That is lower than the World Bank’s standard of $1.90, but the National Bureau of Statistics says that due to differences in rural living costs, the Chinese standard is slightly higher.

In some areas, low-income ethnic minority communities have been moved out of remote valleys into newly built towns. In others, officials went door to door signing up poor families for job training, grants to start businesses and other aid.