China envoy defends emissions, criticizes US under Trump

President Joe Biden used the summit Monday to express regret for the U.S. role in climate damage.

“Those of us who are responsible for much of the deforestation and all of the problems we have so far,” Biden said, have “overwhelming obligations” to the poorer nations that account for few of the emissions yet are paying a price as the planet has grown hotter.

Biden also apologized Monday for Trump’s decision to leave the Paris climate accord, saying that “put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit” on combating climate change.

Xie on Tuesday dismissed a reporter's question about whether China, as the world's current worst carbon emitter, bore any similar obligations to other countries for China's role in damaging the Earth's climate.

Instead, he faulted the U.S., saying it was Trump's withdrawal that slowed down climate efforts.

“We have wasted already five years” owing to the U.S. withdrawal from the climate accord, Xie said. “And now we need to work harder and catch up.”

Biden rejoined the Paris accord earlier this year as one of his first acts as president.

