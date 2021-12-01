China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

BEIJING (AP) — China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs.

He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels.

“No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily briefing. “Anyone who dares to repeat militarism and challenge the bottom line of the Chinese people will surely be shattered in the face."

That came after Abe delivered remarks against a miscalculation over Taiwan by China's ruling Communist Party.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary and has been upping its military threat by holding military exercises near the island and frequently sending warplanes into its air defense identification zone.