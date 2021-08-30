China limits children to 3 hours of online gaming a week

BEIJING (AP) — China is banning children from playing online games for more than three hours a week, the harshest restriction so far on the game industry as Chinese regulators continue cracking down on the technology sector.
Minors in China can only play games between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and on public holidays starting Sept. 1, according to a notice from the National Press and Publication Administration.
That limits gaming to three hours a week for most weeks of the year, down from a previous restriction set in 2019 that allowed minors play games for an hour and a half per day and three hours on public holidays.
The new regulation affects some of China's largest technology companies, including gaming giant Tencent, whose Honor of Kings online multiplayer game is hugely popular globally, as well as gaming company NetEase.
Tencent's stock price closed down 0.6% at 465.80 Hong Kong dollars on Monday ahead of the regulator's announcement. Its market capitalization of $573 billion is down more than $300 billion from its February peak, a decline equal to more than the total value of Nike Inc. or Pfizer Inc.
New York-listed NetEase's stock was down about 9% at the market's open.
The gaming restrictions are part of an ongoing crackdown on technology companies, amid concerns that technology firms — many of which provide ubiquitous messaging, payments and gaming services — may have an outsized influence on society.
Earlier this month, Tencent said it would limit gaming time for minors to an hour a day and two hours during holidays, as well as ban children under the age of 12 from making in-game purchases.
The company issued the curbs hours after a state-affiliated newspaper criticized the gaming industry and called games "spiritual opium."
Regulators said in Monday's notice that they would strengthen supervision and increase the frequency of inspections of online game companies to ensure that they follow the regulations closely.
Chinese authorities in recent months have targeted e-commerce and online education, and have implemented new regulations to curb anti-competitive behavior after years of rapid growth in the technology sector.
Last month, authorities banned companies that provide tutoring in core school subjects from making a profit, wiping out billions in market value from online education companies such as TAL Education and Gaotu Techedu.
***
Stay cool and have fun with these 10 video games
‘Stonefly’
Game developer Flight School Studio is quite good at creating beautiful experiences that don’t easily fit into the standard boxes you expect from video games. Such is the case with its latest game, “Stonefly,” in which you pilot giant mechanical vehicles that behave like tiny, agile insects. (Or maybe everything in the game is tiny and insect-size? The world that Flight School has made is striking and unexpected.)
Played from an isometric view, combat in “Stonefly” consists of flipping over enemy bugs and pushing them off the environment in an almost sumo wrestling-like fashion. It requires some finesse and strategy, particularly since the various robo-insects you pilot will behave differently.
For me,“Stonefly” took just a bit too long to get going, and then it’s slowed up by the need to repeatedly collect resources to improve your abilities.
Still, it’s a game unlike anything else you’ve likely played recently, and it’s got a lot of impressive elements, especially considering that it comes from a relatively small team.
Available on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
‘New Pokémon Snap’
This is a sequel to 1999’s Nintendo 64 classic “Pokémon Snap” — a game that I and many other old school “Pokémon” fans remember fondly. Rather than catching or battling with the series’ iconic creatures, the goal here is to take great pictures of different Pokémon creatures as you sit in a linear, tram-like cart. The better your photos, the higher your score.
If you don’t already love the “Pokémon” series, there is little chance that this game will appeal to you, even as different from mainline games as it may be. The appeal comes from seeing fan-favorite creatures out “in the wild” and trying to get a perfect shot before they scamper away.
Available on Nintendo Switch
‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’
In this latest outing of Ratchet and his robot buddy Clank, the iconic duo must travel not only to new planets but also new dimensions to defeat an old nemesis, Dr. Nefarious. You’ll run, jump and shoot your way through a variety of colorful locales, using fun abilities to get from one place to the next. You’ll also amass an impressive arsenal of over-the-top weapons, ranging from a standard sci-fi pistol to a device that turns enemies into plants to a gun that literally rips a dimensional hole in the sky.
“Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart” stands out by being an impressive early showcase for the power of the PlayStation 5. It looks gorgeous and runs smoothly, even when creating big explosions in a large crowd of enemies. But one of the most impressive elements is its load times, allowing you to leap from one dimension to the next seamlessly during the adventure.
Available on PlayStation 5
‘Neo Geo Pocket Collection’
If you’d rather spend your summer with blasts from the past, you might be interested in the “Neo Geo Pocket Collection.” The 1999 Neo Geo Pocket Color was home to quite a few beloved games.
Fighting games like “SNK vs. Capcom: Match of the Millennium” and “SNK Gals’ Fighters” are still pretty fun, as are the two included Metal Slug games (miniaturized versions of action classics you might have seen in arcades). There are also some great high-resolution versions of the games’ manuals and box art. They aren’t all winners, but this collection is a neat blast from the past for a specific audience.
Available on Nintendo Switch
‘Resident Evil Village’
I’m a longtime fan of the Resident Evil series, especially “Resident Evil 4” and “Resident Evil 7.” So imagine my delight when realizing “Resident Evil Village” (the 8th game in the series) blends both games into something really fun and special.
Village retains “RE7”’s first-person gameplay, but it’s not nearly as scary or as unsettling as its predecessor (though there are plenty of creepy moments). It also mixes in a bit more of the action, complete with upgradable guns and a shopkeeper to whom you will sell collectable trinkets. It’s also got all the monster slaying and light puzzle-solving you would expect from a “Resident Evil” game, only this time you have to deal with werewolves and vampires in addition to the run-of-the-mill undead. It’s an early contender for one of my favorite games of the year.
Available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
‘DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power’
There was a time when you couldn’t walk into a video game store without tripping over at least three games based on a comic book, but it has actually been a little while since we’ve seen a good superhero game aimed at younger players.
Based on the recent TV show of the same name, “DC Super Hero Girls” puts teenage versions of some of DC’s most powerful women front and center. Have you ever stopped to wonder what high school would be like if Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Batgirl and Green Lantern were in classes together? This game juggles both after-school antics and crime-fighting escapades, and it’s surprisingly successful at what it sets out to do.
Available on Nintendo Switch
‘Returnal’
You crash land on a dark, mysterious planet and stumble across the corpse of an astronaut — and you’re horrified to discover that it’s you.
So begins “Returnal,” a brutally difficult but devilishly good action game about time loops. You are all but guaranteed to die over and over and over again in “Returnal,” and each time you return to life, you also return to the beginning of your journey, retaining only select items and knowledge from your last attempt.
It was the mystery at the center of the story that kept me playing over and over, even after frustrating deaths.
One downside: At the moment it’s nearly impossible to save your game in the middle of a session (the developers instruct you to use the PS5’s “rest mode” if you need a break).
Available on PlayStation 5
‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’
You can upgrade to a sharper, better version of one of 2020’s best games for free.
If you didn’t play the game last year, you have a perfect opportunity to hop in with “Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade” on PlayStation 5. It contains the stellar base game as well as a substantial new downloadable chapter, titled “Episode Intermission.” Players of last year’s version can grab that new chapter as a $20 add-on. It’s a lot shorter than the main game, but it’s sweet.
“Final Fantasy VII Remake” is in some ways a misnomer, because it’s the first chapter of an innovative reimagining of a classic, driven by a great story and polished gameplay that should entertain both old and new fans.
Available on PlayStation 5
‘Disco Elysium’
Do you read more in the summer, but also play video games? Might I suggest “Disco Elysium” as a way to enjoy both?
“Disco Elysium” is a more cerebral take on classic role-playing games, with the most obvious difference being that there is no combat. Set in a fantasy world distinct from our reality, you play a run-down detective attempting to solve a murder mystery during a story that takes place entirely in a single city district. Everything you say and every choice you make has an impact on your character and the way other people interact with him. Be prepared for things to get deep — there is a lot of discussion among characters about politics, morality and religion.
Now in its “Final Cut” form, Disco Elysium is available on PC, Mac, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
‘Loop Hero’
If all you’ve got to keep you entertained this summer is an aging computer, I have some good news: One of this year’s best games is designed to look like it runs on an old PC.
At times “Loop Hero” actually plays itself. Played from an overhead perspective in a board game-like fashion, the primary element of “Loop Hero” involves laying down tiles on a randomized track. The hero will walk in circles around that track, outside of your direct control, being influenced by every monster, building, item and other tile you strategically place on the field. You want to keep him alive — but you also want to put him at risk so you can collect more resources.
It’s difficult to put “Loop Hero” into words, but it can be even more difficult to stop playing.
Available on Windows and MacOS