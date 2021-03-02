China, looking post-virus, to push tech autonomy at Congress

China has been the world’s biggest carbon emitter since 2005, making whatever it chooses to do critical to reining in global warming. China still gets almost 60% of its power from coal.

“This is the area that poses a great challenge,” said Citigroup’s Liu. The 2030 target means “this very high dependence on coal will have to decline drastically.”

On Friday, investors will watch whether Premier Li Keqiang, the top economic official, announces an annual growth target. The target officially is just a budget tool, but leaders have sought to reassure consumers and entrepreneurs by promising to meet it.

Last year, the party declared it had met its goal of doubling economic output from 2010 levels, which required annual growth of about 7%. Xi says the next target is to double output again by 2035, a longer period that would allow growth closer to 5%, still among the highest for any major country.

Li skipped announcing a target last year due to the pandemic. The premier and other leaders say consumer spending and other indicators are more important, but analysts say they might feel pressure to show the economy is back on track by setting a formal target.