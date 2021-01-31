 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China manufacturing growth weakens in January
0 comments
AP

China manufacturing growth weakens in January

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing growth weakened in January, according to two surveys, suggesting its rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is leveling off.

A purchasing managers’ index released Monday by business magazine Caixin declined to 51.5 from December’s 53 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. A separate index by the national statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, retreated to 51.3 from the previous month’s 51.9.

“The survey data suggest that China’s rebound from the COVID-19 downturn is leveling off,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

Chinese manufacturing benefited from the country’s relatively early reopening from a shutdown to fight the virus and from demand for masks and other exports.

This month's industrial activity might get a lift from the government's appeal to the public to avoid travel during the Lunar New Year holiday, forecasters say.

That is expected to dent tourism spending, but economists say the overall impact should be limited if factories, shops and farms keep operating through the holiday instead of shutting down for up to two weeks as they usually do.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'
World

UK sees smooth vaccine supplies after EU addresses 'mistake'

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The British government said Saturday that it does not expect any disruptions to its orders for coronavirus vaccines after the European Union emphasized it would not trigger an emergency provision of the Brexit deal as part of its strategy to monitor export of doses produced in the EU.

+9
Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies
World

Italian premier resigns, setting off scramble for new allies

  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear defected North Korean diplomat's prediction about Kim Jong Un

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News