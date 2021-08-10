China market turns frosty for Taiwan books, as tensions rise

“Back then, relations were good and it seemed like there was a mood in China that they really wanted to understand Taiwan,” Chiang said. “What kind of fruit do you guys eat? What’s your art like? What’s your life like? How do you celebrate New Year’s? These small things in life.”

Now, Taiwanese are also sensitive to the heightened tensions, highlighted by debate last year over a children’s book from China. “Waiting for Dad to Come Home,” about a boy whose father was out of town during the Lunar New Year holiday treating COVID-19 patients, paints a rosy picture of China’s efforts to fight the pandemic.

Some in Taiwan argued China was using the island’s open environment to spread propaganda. But a government proposal to vet books from the mainland prompted criticism that the island would be falling back on authoritarian habits.

“If we say we are afraid that the people will see fake news, that I will help them filter information … then how can you call this democracy?” said Lai Hsiang-wai, a professor of press freedom at National Taiwan University of Arts.

The government dropped the proposal, saying it would only censor books published by the Communist Party or its military, the People’s Liberation Army.