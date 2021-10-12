China pledges $230 million for biodiversity fund at UN meet

One 2010 goal was achieved: About one sixth of the planet’s land and freshwater area now lies within protected or conservation areas, according to a U.N. report released in May.

Xi said that China is speeding up the building of a natural conservation system with a new national park system as its core.

China, after decades of headlong economic growth, has made progress in protecting habitat and wildlife in recent years. It has set up protected areas and seen recoveries in the population of the giant panda and other species. China also tightened control of the wildlife trade after the outbreak of COVID-19, because of possible links to it.

Other leaders who spoke to the conference on Tuesday included Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Papua New Guinea’s James Marape and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among those who drew a link between biodiversity and climate change, less than three weeks ahead of a major U.N. conference on climate in Glasgow.

“Mangroves, oceans and forests are unique ecosystems and our leading allies in this battle,” he said. “They absorb carbon and reduce the damage caused by extreme events when we suffer (from) them. Our survival is unimaginable without them.”