 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights
0 comments
AP

China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
China rejects G-7 criticism on human rights

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, left, poses for a photo with his German counterpart Heiko Maas ahead of bi-lateral talks during the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Diplomats from the group of wealthy nations are meeting in London for their first face-to-face gathering in two years.

 Frank Augstein

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Thursday rejected criticism of its human rights and economic record by foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major economies and accused them of meddling in its affairs.

A statement Wednesday by G-7 diplomats in London “made groundless accusations” against China, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin. He accused them of “blatantly meddling” in China’s affairs.

“China strongly condemns it,” Wang said at a press briefing.

Wednesday’s statement added to diplomatic pressure on Beijing over its treatment of Uyghur and other minorities and reports of mass detentions, forced labor and forced sterilization.

The officials from the United States, Britain, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada said they were “deeply concerned” but announced no formal action on reports of forced labor and other abuses.

The Biden administration wants to assemble a coalition to respond to China’s economic and strategic assertiveness. But some European governments are more cautious about dealing with the government of an important export market.

Beijing rejects complaints that it mistreats minorities and says camps in Xinjiang are for job training to promote economic development and combat radicalism among the western region’s predominantly Muslim population.

G-7 governments should be working on improving access to coronavirus vaccines for developing countries instead of “making accusations and interfering with other countries in a condescending way,” Wang said.

“Attempts to disregard the basic norms of international relations and to create various excuses to interfere in China’s internal affairs, undermine China’s sovereignty and smear China’s image will never succeed,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

New Zealand leader Ardern takes tougher stance on China
World

New Zealand leader Ardern takes tougher stance on China

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a tougher stance on China's human rights record Monday by saying it was getting harder to reconcile differences as China's role in the world grows.

+4
German far-right crime rises; police arrest alleged neo-Nazi
World

German far-right crime rises; police arrest alleged neo-Nazi

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police arrested a 53-year-old German man on suspicion of sending dozens of threatening letters to politicians, lawyers and journalists that were signed with the acronym of a neo-Nazi group, as officials warned Tuesday that statistics show a disturbing rise in far-right extremism across Germany.

+44
May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic
World

May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous — and at times violent — May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Out of control' rocket being monitored by Pentagon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News