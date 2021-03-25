China sanctions UK lawmakers and entities in retaliation for Xinjiang measures

The individuals concerned and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering mainland China, and Hong Kong and Macao. Their property in China will be frozen, and Chinese citizens and institutions will be prohibited from doing business with them, according to the foreign ministry statement.

The UK's ambassador to China has also been summoned by Beijing, to lodge what it described as "solemn representations, expressing firm opposition and strong condemnation."

The measures come after the UK, in coordination with the European Union, Canada and the United States, announced new sanctions Monday over Xinjiang, targeting those responsible for the crackdown there.

"These actions demonstrate our ongoing commitment to working multilaterally to advance respect for human rights and shining a light on those in the (Chinese) government and (Communist Party) responsible for these atrocities," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said following the move.