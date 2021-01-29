China says former head of state-owned asset management firm executed in bribery case
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A video of a baby giant panda clinging to a zookeeper's leg in South Korea has gone viral, with more than 4 million people viewing it on YouTube.
London went into lockdown in early January to combat the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.
This stunning footage shows the moment a paramotor pilot had a close encounter with two colossal blue whales.
This dramatic drone footage shows the moment a paddle boarder saved four horses from drowning in a flooded field.
A man was stopped at the Vienna airport as he tried to smuggle 74 chameleons from Africa. They were hidden in socks and empty ice cream boxes.
- Updated
BEIJING (AP) — Eleven workers trapped for two weeks inside a Chinese gold mine were brought safely to the surface on Sunday, a landmark achievement for an industry long-blighted by disasters and high death tolls.
- Updated
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.
- Updated
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday after a key coalition ally pulled his party’s support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, setting the stage for consultations this week to determine if he can form a third government.
- Updated
LONDON (AP) — There is some evidence that a new coronavirus variant first identified in southeast England carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, the British government’s chief scientific adviser said Friday -- though he stressed that the data is uncertain.
- Updated
PARIS (AP) — Schoolteachers and university students marched together in protests or went on strike Tuesday around France to demand more government support amid the pandemic.