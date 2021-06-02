China showcases Xinjiang's economy to fight rights criticism

BEIJING (AP) — China is showcasing economic development in its northwestern Xinjiang region to fight allegations of human rights abuses there.

The region’s government organized an international Zoom call featuring numerous testimonials from Muslim ethnic minorities native to Xinjiang. More than 1 million people have been held in a vast system of prison-like detention centers as part of a drive for cultural and political assimilation that the U.S. and some other Western governments have described as genocide.

China says the system is intended to deradicalize those influenced by jihadist ideology and teach job skills, and has fought accusations of human rights abuses by pointing to social stability and economic development in the vast region. In past years, hundreds were killed in attacks blamed on Islamist radicals, sparking a massive security clampdown.

The government has held near-weekly news conferences in Beijing and organized visits to Xinjiang by diplomats and journalists to counter accusations of political persecution, birth control imposed on Muslim women and forced labor, among other abuses.

Uyghurs and other minorities are generally seen as benefiting less from the region's economic development than members of China's dominant Han ethnic group who have flooded into the region over recent decades.