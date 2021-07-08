 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China slams Olympic boycott call, 'politicization of sports'
0 comments
AP

China slams Olympic boycott call, 'politicization of sports'

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday criticized what it called the “politicization of sports” after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows an investigation of complaints of human rights abuses in its northwest.

A boycott “will not succeed,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee called for the government to urge British companies to boycott the Beijing Games, scheduled for February. The appeal adds to pressure on China's ruling Communist Party over reports of mass detentions and other abuses of mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

“China firmly opposes the politicization of sports and the interference in other countries’ internal affairs by using human rights issues as a pretext," Wang said. “Attempts to disrupt, obstruct and sabotage the preparation and convening of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games out of political motivation have been met with strong opposition from all sectors of the international community.”

China, which rejects the accusations of abuses in Xinjiang, has denied the United Nations unfettered access to the region to investigate the claims.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Police rescue girl snatched from bike

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf
World

BB-Pressrelease July1st2021-Final.pdf

  • Updated

BAGHDAD (AP) — A widespread power outage hit Iraq on Friday as temperatures reached scorching levels, affecting millions of Iraqis, including those in affluent areas in the capital of Baghdad and stirring concerns of widespread unrest.

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus
World

Luxembourg PM in 'serious but stable' condition with virus

  • Updated

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable snow leopard cubs unwind at eastern India zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News