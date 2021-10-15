China's central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.

Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.

“Of the total liabilities of Evergrande Group, financial liabilities are less than one-third. Creditors are also relatively dispersed, and individual financial institutions have little risk exposure,” People’s Bank of China official Zou Lan said at a news briefing Friday.

“Overall, the risk of the spillover to the financial industry is controllable,” he added.

Zou said Evergrande was “poorly managed” in recent years and “failed to operate cautiously” according to changing market conditions. Instead, the company had blindly diversified and expanded, which affected its operations and finances.