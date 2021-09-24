 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
China's HNA Group says chairman, CEO detained by police
0 comments
AP

China's HNA Group says chairman, CEO detained by police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEIJING (AP) — The chairman and CEO of HNA Group, the Chinese airline operator that ran into financial trouble following a global acquisition spree beginning in 2014, have been detained on suspicion of committing crimes, the company announced Friday.

Chen Feng and Tan Xiangdong were “taken under compulsory measures” by police in the southern island province of Hainan due to “suspicion of crime,” the company said on its social media account. It gave no details but said operations “are not affected.”

HNA Group, which operates Hainan Airlines and other carriers, was struggling with $75 billion in debt when last year’s shutdown of global travel to fight the coronavirus pandemic devastated its aviation business. The Hainan government took control in February 2020.

HNA Group bought hotels, a stake in Deutschebank AG and other assets abroad starting in 2014, financed by bank loans and bond sales. Regulators clamped down in 2016.

The company attracted attention in Washington in 2017 when it agreed to buy a hedge fund from Anthony Scaramucci, who was due to take a White House post as then-President Donald Trump’s liaison to Wall Street. The deal never was completed and the two sides called it off in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French woman flies with geese over the Alps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+19
Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job
World

Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base.

+3
China's Ant Group to share credit data with central bank
World

China's Ant Group to share credit data with central bank

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank will soon have access to the private credit information of hundreds of millions of users of Ant Group’s online credit service, in a move signaling more regulatory oversight of the financial technology sector.

Watch Now: Related Video

Omani cavers descend into Yemen's 'Well of Hell'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News