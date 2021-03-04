China's plans to 'improve' democracy in Hong Kong could spell the end of the city's opposition

The proposed moves come after a new loyalty oath was proposed for all Hong Kong elected officials -- from local councilors to legislators -- that could be used to bar almost all democrats, with China's top representative in the city saying that "patriotism" in Beijing's eyes means not just loyalty to China, but loyalty to the Communist Party.

"For years, anti-China forces seeking to disrupt Hong Kong have been colluding with external forces in an attempt to seize the jurisdiction over Hong Kong, with clear goals and concrete actions," Xinhua said in a commentary Friday. "Effective measures must be taken to block these pawns of anti-China forces from being elected to (Hong Kong's) governance architecture, and knock them out once and for all."

Not that there are many figures left to challenge Beijing: most prominent Hong Kong opposition politicians are being held in jail, where they are awaiting trial on subversion charges related to a primary election last year, which the government claimed was illegal and contrary to national security.