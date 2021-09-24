Chinese banks try to calm fears about developer's debts

Changshu Rural Commercial Bank Co. in the eastern province of Jiangsu said it had 3.9 million yuan ($600,000) in outstanding loans to Evergrande, secured by land. The biggest state-owned commercial lenders including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. didn’t respond to questions.

Evergrande was caught by stricter borrowing limits imposed on real estate last year by regulators who are trying to reduce surging debt levels the ruling Communist Party worries might drag on economic growth that already is in long-term decline.

Regulators have yet to say what Beijing might do, but economists say if the ruling party gets involved, it probably will focus on making sure families get apartments they already have paid for, rather than trying to bail out banks or other creditors.

Evergrande is one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, with more than 200,000 employees, 1,300 projects in 280 cities and assets of 2.3 trillion yuan ($350 billion). It owes creditors some 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion).

Other major developers such as Vanke Co., state-owned Poly Group and Wanda Group have not reported similar problems. But hundreds of smaller developers have shut down since regulators in 2017 started tightening control over financing.